Printec supports Proxamas solutions to assist mobile payments in Europe

Printec is a provider of transaction automation solutions across Central and South-Eastern Europe. The company has more than 850 highly qualified professionals, 100 service centres and subsidiaries in 17 countries.

The addition of the Proxama suite of products to the Printec range of services means that continued innovation in the fields of mobile payments, specifically HCE which is seen as the solution of choice in the region, and electronic PIN Management and ePIN distribution will be facilitated.

Proxama provides end to end digital solutions to banks and card issuers to securely transition their card portfolio onto mobile for near field communication (NFC) contactless payments as well as solutions for EMV enablement, electronic PIN delivery, tokenization and card issuance management.