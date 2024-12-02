Princess Cruises adds Alipay and WeChat Pay as payment options

Passengers on Ruby Princess, a cruise ship in North America, can now use Alipay and WeChat Pay payment options, two of China’s most popular forms of digital payment, while shopping in the boutiques on the ship. Ruby Princess is currently sailing weeklong cruises to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles. The ship will relocate to Seattle in May 2019 for the summer Alaska cruise season.

Alipay’s in-store payment service covers over 40 countries and regions across the world. Currently, over 900 million people use the system for digital transactions globally. WeChat Pay is another widely used digital wallet service and mobile payment app in China, with over 800 million monthly active users worldwide.