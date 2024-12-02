PrimerioPay to make Paysafecard available in Brazil

PrimeiroPay will be Paysafecard’s main payment processor in Brazil, a country with a high percentage of unbanked people. The prepaid card solution, which is available in other Latin American countries like Argentina, Peru, Uruguay, and Mexico, will be accepted at more than 40,000 sales outlets in Brazil.

Boleto Bancário, a cash payment method for ecommerce purchases, is already popular in Brazil. However, it asynchronous payment confirmation that can only happen during bank days is not suitable for all consumers, especially for those that want to have the service or product instantly.

Paysafecard reverses this flow as the 16 digit Pin-Code purchased at one of the 40,000 Point of Sales can be redeemed online any time and confirmation of the payment happens immediately, claims the company.