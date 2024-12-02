PrimeRevenue announces financial institution reseller program

Previously, PrimeRevenue offered FIs the option for expanding their portfolios by funding programs originated through or alongside PrimeRevenues proprietary origination channel. In the present, FIs have another option for offering their enterprise customers solutions in this particular area: independently managing the sales and operations process by licensing PrimeRevenues working capital solutions, including expert training, analytics and operational support.

PrimeRevenues supply chain finance (reverse factoring) solutions help organisations in more than 70 countries optimise their working capital to efficiently fund strategic initiatives, gain a competitive advantage and/or strengthen their supply chains. PrimeRevenues multi-funder platform processes more than USD 200 billion in payment transactions per year.