Primer adds J.P. Morgan Payments to its platform

This integration allows businesses using Primer to connect with J.P. Morgan Payments' global commerce platform, expanding payment options and optimising transaction processes. Furthermore, the integration supports various payment methods, including card transactions, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

With this development, Primer's merchant clients can integrate J.P. Morgan Payments' services within their existing payment systems. The addition aims to provide businesses with more flexibility when it comes to improving authorisation rates. Moreover, merchants using Primer's platform can customise and test various payment setups, including local payment options in new regions and adjustments in payment routing to improve approvals.

GetYourGuide, a global travel booking platform, is the first business to use J.P. Morgan Payments through Primer. A client of Primer since March 2024, the company is looking to improve its payment capabilities in the US market by adding J.P. Morgan Payments as one of its service providers.

A word from company officials

A representative from GetYourGuide noted that ensuring efficient local payment performance is crucial for their operations, particularly as their US customer base grows.

J.P. Morgan Payments officials highlighted the strategic importance of payment orchestration and its impact on merchant operations. By partnering with Primer, the company extends its reach, providing merchants with access to its payment processing capabilities. According to J.P. Morgan Payments, this collaboration aligns with their wider commitment to offering solutions that improve transaction experiences and support business expansion.

The J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network, which includes over 80 companies, connects its payment solutions with third-party services to assist businesses in developing and refining their payment strategies. Primer representatives stated that the integration offers merchants an additional service provider within their payment infrastructure, helping them expand their market coverage and enhance customer trust.