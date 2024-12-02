Priceline, Forter fight online travel fraudsters

As Forter’s most recent Fraud Attack Index found that online travel agencies (OTAs) are a particular target for fraudsters, prevention was critical for retailers in this sector. Through the partnership, Forter’s fraud prevention solution will be used to proactively guard against suspicious activity and protect consumers from fraud. The aim is to prevent ecommerce fraud attacks and abuse.

Forter’s end-to-end solution uses machine learning technologies to detect and eliminate fraud at both the account level and at the point of transaction. As part of the collaboration, Priceline receives fully automated decisions about whether each online transaction is legitimate in milliseconds.