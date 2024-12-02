PRETA launches PSD2 directory project to support PSPS and TTPs

The project aims to deliver a pan-European directory providing relevant information on account-servicing PSPs (AS-PSPs) and TPPs for access by the latter to payment accounts.

The debates within the industry over the past 18 months on the pre-requisites for a safe and efficient co-operation between AS-PSPs and TPPs have shown the need for an appropriate directory service. To respond to this need, PRETA started looking into the topic with interested banks in 2016 and is now ready to engage in a development project based on the results of a consultation conducted among this potential user community.

At present, an initial working group including 15 banks from 12 countries is discussing the technical requirements for a pan-European directory. PRETA intends to deliver its directory in close consultation with future users and relevant stakeholders.

PRETA was created in 2013 to develop services for digital payment and identity solutions. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of EBA CLEARING, a provider of pan-European payment solutions currently owned by 52 shareholder banks.