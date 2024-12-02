Pret A Manger now accepts Android Pay

The Android Pay system was introduced in the US in September 2015. The technology works in a similar way to Apple Pay, allowing users to load their Visa and MasterCard credit or debit card details on to a smartphone equipped with a Near-Field Communication (NFC) microchip. Smartphone-wielding shoppers will then be able to pay at retailers equipped with a contactless payment terminal, with their identity verified by their smartphone’s fingerprint reader.

Stores that will accept it include Pret, Boots, Starbucks, Costa Coffee and Waitrose. Customers can also use Android Pay on Transport for London services such as the Tube and buses.