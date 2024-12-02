Through this collaboration, Walletto aims to help businesses scale more efficiently and conveniently in Lithuania and beyond, while also remaining compliant with local regulations and prioritising its customers’ experience.











Online payments for Presto Autoskola’s customers

The partnership offers a simple payment experience for customers booking driving courses and other related services with Visa and Mastercard cards on Presto Autoskola’s website. Walletto’s ecommerce solutions simplify the process and provide opportunities for expanding the customer base. With secure, convenient payment options, Presto Autoskola’s clients can now pay online, resulting in better convenience and more registrations.

Presto Autoskola mentioned that the collaboration optimised its payment solutions and reduced costs and fees. Offering simple and secure transactions improved customer experience and increased conversions, according to the company. By opening a payment account and integrating Walletto, Presto Autoskola improved payment processes and can now offer payment methods such as Apple Pay and Google Pay to boost conversion rates and reduce cart abandonment.

Walletto also offers remote account opening in 48 hours, the possibility to switch on/off contactless, ATM, magstripe or ecommerce transactions to help protect against unauthorised use, and fast access to other Walletto services.





Latest updates from Walletto

In January 2025, the company announced that it supports integration with WooCommerce, which allows online businesses using WordPress to process payments directly through their online stores. The integration improved the online checkout process by offering faster transaction times and reduced friction for customers.

As global ecommerce expands, secure and user-friendly payment solutions remain a priority for online businesses. In 2025, online retail sales are projected to exceed USD 6.3 trillion. A significant number of consumers abandon purchases due to slow or complicated checkout processes, highlighting the need for optimized payment systems. Walletto's solutions are designed to address this challenge by simplifying the payment experience.