PrestaShop partners with Wirecard to offer payment solutions for online shops

The merchants with an online shop created using PrestaShop will be able to offer a variety of payment methods, such as credit cards, PayPal or SOFORT, as well as local payment methods such as iDEAL and Przelewy24.

At present, over 250,000 ecommerce shops across 190 countries use PrestaShop. The company enables ecommerce merchants to create online shops. PrestaShop has its headquarters in France and offices in Europe and the US.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.