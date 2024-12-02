PrestaShop joins forces with Give.it for gift giving solution

The partnership provides a new social giving module, which, when configured to a product, it engages both the gift giver and receiver to complete gift transactions. The gifter selects and pays for the product then the recipient selects their preferences and ships the product to a preferred address.

PrestaShop is a free and open-source ecommerce software powering over 165,000 active online stores worldwide. PrestaShop provides online merchants with hundreds of tools to build and manage an online store, being used in over 160 countries.

Give.it facilitates gift giving transactions for online merchants through an innovative social ecommerce service. The Give.it button can be embedded on any website or online shop, enabling merchants to start selling their products as gifts.