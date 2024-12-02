PrestaShop joins forces with Alliance Processing to support high risk ecommerce merchants

As per the agreement, PrestaShop users that fall under the high risk account category can gain access to a payment processor with an approval rate for high risk merchants.

Alliance Processing supports merchants selling products that banks generally will not service due to their high-risk nature such as downloadable software, ticketing services and health products.

PrestaShop will enable merchants to process payments and customers to pay directly from their bank account if they do not wish to use a debit or credit card.

PrestaShop is a free and open-source ecommerce software powering over 165,000 active online stores worldwide. PrestaShop provides online merchants with hundreds of tools to build and manage an online store, being used in over 160 countries.

In October 2013, PrestaShop has entered into an agreement with PaymentSense, a UK-based merchant service provider, to provide online merchants with a new online payment solution.