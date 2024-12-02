PrestaShop expands partnership with Authorize.Net to new merchants

This collaboration will allow PrestaShop merchants with operations in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US, Canada and across Europe and an Authorize.Net account, to process payments in multiple currencies.

PrestaShop is a free and open-source ecommerce software powering over 165,000 active online stores worldwide. PrestaShop provides online merchants with hundreds of tools to build and manage an online store, being used in over 160 countries.

In May 2014, Global payments gateway BlueSnap has released a series of new shopping cart updates for ecommerce platforms Magento and PrestaShop that enable merchants using them to expand into 180 countries with localised shopping experiences.