PrePay Solutions supports Monese to integrate Apple Pay

Monese went live with Apple Pay in ten countries on 3 April 2019. Cardholders in the UK, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and Sweden can add their cards to their Apple Wallet via both the Monese app and the Apple Wallet.

Currently, PPS brings Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay programmes to over 300,000 active users.

According to the press release, the in-app provisioning, available to both GBP and EUR account customers, means that users get an instant bank account and virtual card, and can start paying with contactless straightaway.