PrePay Solutions partners with PayQuicker

The partnership represents continued PPS growth in the support of payroll management programmes and PayQuicker’s commitment to local currency Corporate Payout Solutions across the globe.

PayQuicker’s partnership with PPS strengthens its Instant Payments capabilities across Europe and the UK with compliant local currency payouts while reducing costly cross-border fees.

PPS’s solution enables PayQuicker to pay out rewards, incentives and commissions for its clients’ employees located across UK and Europe. Payment recipients will be provided with a receiving account number and client branded prepaid contactless Mastercard, enabling them to use their payments for immediate card purchases, ATM cash access or to transfer funds to their other bank accounts.