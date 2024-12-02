PrePay Solutions partners with Countingup app

First launched in 2018, the PPS-powered mobile app initially allowed small businesses to do banking, bookkeeping and stay on top of their taxes. Building on this product offering, the new invoicing and expense tracking tools are tailored to fit the specific needs of the UK’s small businesses.

PrePay Solutions played a key role in the creation of the Countingup’s services and its new additions by creating, operating and managing the infrastructure. The technical platform was designed to streamline accounting services, as well as provide business owners with a snapshot of their financial health.