PrePay Solutions, Monese launch Google Pay functionality in UK

For Monese, the launch has enabled its customers to add their prepaid Monese debit cards to their Google Pay accounts and make contactless payments using Android devices. The addition of the new feature builds on PPS’ existing service proposition for Monese, which includes the provision of Mastercard cards and full direct debit capability.

Monese has announced the enabling of Google Pay and another recent feature, Smart Transactions, as part of its goal to upgrade access to banking services for the modern, global, and mobile workforce.

Currently, the digital banking and payments provider delivers functionality for Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay in the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Poland, and the Czech Republic.