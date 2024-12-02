Prepay Nation supports Veon with Balance Plus initiative

Balance Plus is designed to serve and connect diaspora from Veons’ markets residing in North America, Western Europe, Middle East and Australia.

The service enables the diaspora to send the gift of mobile airtime credits and data to Veons’ subscribers in their home country.

An online portal at www.getbalanceplus.com and “Balance Plus” mobile apps for Android & Apple are active with the services for both the networks, Jazz and Warid, owned by Veon in Pakistan and Banglalink, the mobile brand in Bangladesh. Beeline and other brands will be added later in phases.

The purpose of launching Balance Plus service has been to provide convenience, connectivity and superior value to the customers of Veon group of Mobile Operators.

The transactions are done on the portal and the mobile apps. They are executed in real time. Balances to the mobile subscribers are credited with additional free bonus talk time or data in most of the cases.