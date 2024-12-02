Prepay Nation signs strategic alliance with Oberthur Technologies

Through this alliance has been completed the acquisition of specific assets related to the International Roaming & Recharge (IRR) and white label mobile top-up business of wholly owned OT subsidiary More Magic Solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, the partnership supports both organizations’ shared mission to generate incremental revenue for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) by expanding mobile financial services for their subscribers. Given that the majority of MNOs operating in Asia, Africa and Latin America have subscribers who are supported financially by their friends and families working overseas, both organizations will cooperate in the development of new cross-border transfer solutions for MNOs around the world.

Prepay Nation has over 200 mobile operator partnerships in 94 countries and diverse distribution channels spanning over 200,000 locations in the US, Canada, Europe and Middle East.

OT activates in 4 regional secure manufacturing hubs and 39 secure service centers, OT’s international network serves clients in 169 countries.