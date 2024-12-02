Prepaid Financial Services is live with Garmin Pay in the UK

Garmin Pay enables users to leave both cash and smartphones at home and make purchases using only their smartwatch. Designed around busy lives, this payment solution is available almost everywhere. Whether you are on the bus, grabbing a coffee or taking a friend out for lunch, Garmin Pay lets you make purchases quickly with nothing needed but your watch.

PFS provides world-class payment technology solutions offering comprehensive innovation in electronic money. Its solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone. Prepaid Financial Services, trading as PFS, is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. PFS Card Services (Ireland), trading as PCSIL, is Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.