Preoday, Worldpay partner to provide integrated online ordering, payments to clients

The partnership will provide clients with a combination of Worldpay’s online payments and Preoday’s white-label, technology platform for online and mobile ordering facilities.

The partnership will provide integrated payment and ordering solutions for food, beverage and merchandise at a variety of businesses including stadiums, pubs, events, quick service restaurants, coffee shops, in-house caterers, conferences, race-courses, airlines, universities, and hospitals.

For more information about Worldpay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.