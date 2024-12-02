Premier Property Lawyers leverages Shieldpay instant digital escrow facility

Through Shieldpay’s digital facility, all parties involved in the mortgage process can reduce costs and liabilities associated with customer due diligence checks and the holding of funds. Consumers also stand to benefit from more streamlined processes and greater visibility over their money throughout the entire process, certainty over the date of completion and, critically, the time when they can move into their new home.

Fully regulated and authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, Shieldpay’s transparent payment solution mitigates the risk of fraud by verifying the identity of all parties, holding funds securely and only releasing funds when all sides agree they’re happy.

In addition to real estate, Shieldpay can accelerate M&A deals as well as protecting smaller payments, such as buying or selling goods, to power classifieds sites and ecommerce marketplaces.