Precise integrated in biometric smart card module to receive Mastercard CAST certificate

Obtained the CAST certificate signifies that the module fulfils all of Mastercard’s security requirements and that everyone involved in payments can be confident working with the module, when integrated in a biometric smart card. Precises’ algorithm facilitates the module’s performance in terms of speed, power, and accuracy.

As such, the secure processing module can be easily integrated in biometric payment cards, thus enabling convenient and secure contactless payments. The CAST certification marks the step to release the biometric smart card module. Precise is expecting modest initial volumes of biometric smart cards to be delivered at the end of 2019.