Precise Biometrics releases algorithm solution for smart cards

The product offers biometric performance and is optimized for matching fingerprints in constrained computing environments such as Secure Elements. The solution was previously included in Precise BioMatch Embedded, but is now introduced as a stand-alone solution targeted to the smart card market.

Precise BioMatch Card has a matcher for Secure Element (SE), a secure processor chip used on biometric smart cards that provides protection against fraud. The solution has been deployed in several trials, including the contactless biometric payment card from AirPlus International, as well as in the first pilot project in the US with biometric payment cards carried out by Visa and Mountain America Credit Union.

In addition to Precise BioMatch Card, Precise Biometrics offers algorithm solutions for fingerprint recognition in mobile devices, Precise BioMatch Mobile, and wearables, cars and connected devices (IoT), Precise BioMatch Embedded.