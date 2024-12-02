Precise Biometrics focuses on biometric authentication solutions

Precise Biometrics is a provider of fingerprint algorithm software, particularly in the area of smartphones, and other mobile devices.

The company suggests that the modalities of face, iris, behavioral biometrics, and geolocation data are additional factors of interest, as there is a growing demand for convenient multi-modal authentication solutions in smart devices, such as cellphones, vehicles, consumer electronics, watches, and other accessories.

Although Precise Biometrics recognised fingerprint biometrics as being its core operation, it has been working with multiple partners to explore new multi-modal biometric solutions, which will see applications in the financial services, gaming, healthcare, and security sectors.