Precise Biometrics expands into Asia, rethinks business strategy

In line with Precise Biometrics’ plans to develop biometrics solutions, the company is planning for a re-organization of some of its operations. In accordance with the new strategy, The re-organization will enable the company to develop solutions with the objective to unite various biometrical modalities, providing authentication solutions to sectors such as finance, gaming, medical and security. It will also boost the company´s support capabilities of fingerprint solutions in Asia.

As the Asian markets for biometrics is rapidly growing, Precise Biometrics simultaneously plans to establish an office in Shanghai to improve customer service and on-site support for customers in the Asian region.

The company does not expect the reorganization to entail any significant one-off costs. Following completion, the planned reorganization is expected to result in cost savings starting in 2019.