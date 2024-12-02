Preceptel chooses SysPay as omni-channel payment solution

Under the agreement, taxi drivers will now have an electronic payment terminal (EPT) run by the NG Taxi application as a way of taking physical payments from customers, whether they have stopped the taxi in the street or whether they have booked it on the internet. Direct payment on NG Taxi customer websites will also be processed by SysPay.

In addition, an electronic wallet system known as an e-wallet is soon to be made available so that customers using taxis fitted with the NG Taxi’s system will be able to pay their fares via a mobile app. Companies which are customers of taxi operators, meanwhile, will be able to settle their invoices due to the inclusion of a ‘1 click’ button on the PDF format invoices themselves (service operational Q1 2014).

NG Taxi is a SaaS-based global solution that provides its customers with a touch screen mobile Android terminal interfaced with EMA Streams.

SysPay is a European-wide company that operates in the 28 EU Member States. Founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs with experience in the online payments industry, SysPay manages over 21 international and local payment methods and ensures multi-currency transactions worldwide.

In recent news, SysPay has launched its omni-channel solution across Europe.