PRC accepts online payments via PayMaya

As per the agreement, PayMaya has powered the PRC website with an online checkout page that will accept payments for various transactions. The online payments platform will accept prepaid, credit, debit cards, and mobile numbers linked to PayMaya e-wallet accounts. The portal accepts payments from any debit, prepaid and credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and JCB. The service was made available to professionals starting 28 June, 2019.

Due to this collaboration, examination and license registration fees, as well as of Professional Identification Card renewals and certifications of board rating and passing, will be paid electronically.

According to the payments company, the transactions are being accepted via the PRC’s own website. PayMaya provides a payment gateway that can process payments from a wide range of cards (credit, debit, prepaid issued by Visa, Mastercard, JCB), but also via the PayMaya e-wallet using the mobile number at the checkout (there is no need to input virtual card number). The capability to pay through the PayMaya mobile app with PRC as a direct biller will be available soon.