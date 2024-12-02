MIT is a transformative feature that facilitates One-Click Payments for customers, significantly increasing conversions and streamlining the payment process for SoftGamings’ operators. Additionally, the new decline recovery features ensure that operators can recover any lost revenue from declined transactions, further boosting their bottom line.











Praxis Tech’s PSP portfolio enables expansion to new markets

As part of the partnership, SoftGamings’ operators will have access to Praxis’ extensive arsenal of pre-integrated Payment Service Providers (PSPs), comprising over 525 solutions, as well as new PSP integrations that Praxis can onboard rapidly. This feature will allow operators to further their global expansion efforts and enter new markets with ease.

Officials from Praxis tech said that they’re happy to be extending their partnership with SoftGamings, a company that shares their passion for innovation and delivering augmented payments experiences to customers. They believe that their new technological advancements will help take SoftGamings’ products to the next level and are excited to be a part of their continued growth.

Also commenting on the partnership, representatives from SoftGamings said their operators can now benefit from Praxis’ 24/7 support team and even receive assistance if required. Praxis’ solutions give their operators an even more immersive gaming experience for their customers, and they’re going to be working closely together to integrate Praxis Tech’s latest technology advancements into more of their products, offering their operators the ability to enhance their global reach and revenue.

The partnership between Praxis Tech and SoftGamings is expected to have a significant impact on the online gaming industry, bringing together two innovative companies committed to delivering enriched payments experience to customers. These advancements are geared towards enhancing the customer experience, boosting revenue, and supporting global expansion efforts.