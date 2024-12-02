Praxis announces partnership with iovation

Being a TransUnion company specialising in device-based fraud detection solutions, iovation will ensure that all payment processes facilitated through the Praxis Cashier are maximally secure. Praxis has previously collaborated with iovation to enable merchants to fight chargebacks and affiliate fraud. This collaboration will harness the power of device intelligence to best protect it and its owners – namely the merchants – against fraud and other financial abuse events, in real-time.

Praxis smart cashier software is designed to overcome high-risk processing difficulties. Merchants can select the PSP that meets their business and customers needs, manage multiple websites in several currencies, and enjoy global reach and increased revenues. All these can be done from a single, virtual terminal. Via this collaboration, iovations tech will facilitate the security of every interaction and transaction taking place through the Praxis cashier terminal, from detailed data analysis on where any device is located to user behaviour, any past incidents of fraud associated with the device, and more. iovation’s features and services that will be used by Praxis’ merchants include device fingerprinting, automatic device blocking, and access credit card, IP, and other user details stored in any of the worlds largest fraud databases.