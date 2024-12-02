Praxia Bank selects Temenos core banking service

Temenos Group is a provider of banking software systems for retail, corporate, universal, private, Islamic and microfinance & community banks.

Praxia Bank’s strategic goal is to also offer digital products and services to consumers, including deposits, auto loans and consumer lending aiming to grow its loan portfolio to EUR 4 billion by 2022.

With plans to launch a targeted network of retail stores and business hubs, Praxia needed a technology partner that could deliver on its digital-first vision from in-person to online” According Temenos, its brief demanded that the onboarding process needed to be “completely digital, with a single front-end for any and all interactions with the bank”.