Prairie Cloudware rolls out Digital Payments Guardian mWallet

The mobile wallet facilitates tap and pay transactions with tokenized credit or debit card numbers contained in a bank-branded mobile wallet environment.

Digital Payments Guardian acts as a digital vault for financial institutions, enabling customers to use and manage their credit and debit card accounts in digital channels. The solution utilizes industry standard tokens provided by the card networks, replacing sensitive consumer information with unique tokens, and NFC tap and pay utilizing Android HCE at the point of sale.

Prairie Cloudware is a US-based company that enables financial institutions to meet their customers’ need for choice, convenience and security when purchasing goods and services online or at the point of sale.