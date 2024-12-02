Prairie Cloudware launches Digital Payments Guardian

The platform helps financial institutions provide customers with a way to purchase goods and services online and in-store. It acts as a digital vault and is deployed in a SaaS environment using a virtual private cloud.

Prairie Cloudware’s platform gives consumers the ability to keep the information associated with their various payment options. The consumer can connect to the payment applications of their choice from laptops, smartphones, tablets and/or wearables and request their payment information when they are ready to make a purchase. The information is then routed in a tokenized format, and the purchase is completed through the existing payment rails.

The Digital Payments Guardian is accessible through a financial institution’s digital banking channels, and includes a set of administrative services that allow banks and credit unions to configure the end-user experience to support their overall brand positioning.

US-based Prairie Cloudware enables financial institutions to meet their customers’ need for security when purchasing goods and services online or at the point of sale.