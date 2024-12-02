Prada to upgrade its ecommerce platform

Also, the company has launched a Prada Time Capsule section, which consists of selling a limited-edition product every month that will be available only for 24 hours through its online platform.

The new website feature and Prada Time Capsule is available for now only in European markets. By 2020, the group plans to launch the new ecommerce platform in the rest of the regions where it operates.

This is part of the group’s strategy to reorganize its distribution. The company has taken a step back in multibrand to focus its operations on retail and digital.