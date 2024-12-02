PPRO selects HPE as financing partner

HPE Growth Capital will enable PPRO to continue and build on its current growth strategy.

PPRO Group is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and supports all financial streams between customers and merchants. PPRO covers the acquiring, issuing and processing service chain.

The PPRO Group is an integrated payment solution provider for international electronic payment processes. PPRO offers payment service providers and partners an interface platform for national and international alternative payment methods in more than 100 countries.

HPE Growth Capital (HPE) is a growth investor that focuses on small and medium-sized technology companies in Western Europe.