



Following this announcement, through its Membership, PPRO is expected to provide its customers with a comprehensive route to access Wero via sponsored associate membership, payment facilitator access, or as a technical gateway.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the PPRO x EPI partnership

Through this strategic deal, PPRO is expected to support Wero’s ecommerce and in-store payment flows when it becomes available, starting with e/m-commerce in 2025. Both will be made available through the use of PPRO’s local payments platform, a process that will give PSPs the power to build once and scale continuously.

In addition, PPRO’s collaboration with EPI to integrate Wero is expected to deliver optimised access, scale, and continuity of transactions in the region of Europe. At the same time, acquirers, issuers, and merchants will have the possibility to benefit from PPRO’s platform connectivity as the company will manage every point of the payments cycle, including activation of payment methods, acceptance optimisation, operational boarding, and funds management.

The unification is also expected to benefit PSPs, merchants, and businesses, as they will be able to connect directly with clients and users across Europe without having to coordinate several integrations or partnerships. Furthermore, the collaboration will also enable PPRO to offer its ecommerce functionality to its clients, ensuring they have the possibility to build one and connect with a world of local payment methods.