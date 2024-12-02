PPRO opens a new office in Atlanta, US

According to the company, the US ecommerce market is underdeveloped when it comes to cross-border reach, compare to most European and Asian ecommerce markets. Ecommerce businesses seem to not understand the importance of locally preferred alternative payment methods (APMs).

PPRO Group allows business to access to APMs across the world and enables them to accept more payment methods. This increases revenue and minimises shopping cart abandonment by consumers. The success of this strategy led the business to grow and connect to over 140 APMs globally and has recently started partnering with some of the largest US acquirers.

In order to support its latest partnerships and to facilitate the demand PPRO Group expects to see from the North American markets, it has taken the step to open its first US-based office. With a large presence of financial technology companies in Atlanta, Georgia, PPRO Group will be able to take advantage of the significant number of industry experts in the region to build a dedicated group of sales support and account management professionals.

