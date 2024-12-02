PPRO, Mastercard to bring bank transfer payments to UK merchants

According to the press release, the partnership will be marketed to PPRO’s and Mastercard’s individual customer bases of merchants, banks, payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers across the UK, and will offer online payments via consumers’ preferred mobile banking apps.

With this method, merchants can streamline the payment process for customers, removing the need to enter payment details, extra passwords or log in to different accounts before every purchase. In turn, consumers will have more control and instant visibility of their finances.

