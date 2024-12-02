PPRO, Klarna team up for credit payment methods across Europe

The partnership will be marketed to PPRO’s payment service providers customer base and will provide access to Klarna’s services and consumers across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, and the UK.

The new payment options will allow consumers to decide when to pay for the items; instead of a request for credit or debit card details at the point of checkout, consumers are prompted for their email address and postcode. The solution allows consumers to manage the terms of their payment, be it 14-day payment by invoice, by fixed or flexible instalments, spreading the cost over several months.

