PPRO integrates Swiss payment app TWINT

According to PPRO research, the Swiss ecommerce market is currently valued at USD 14 billion and is projected to reach USD 22 billion by 2027. With over 5 million active users, TWINT has gained significant traction in Switzerland, and now accounts for well over half of mobile payment transactions in the country.











By offering Swiss consumers their preferred payment method, payment service providers and merchants can enhance the checkout process, leading to increased conversion rates through a more streamlined and effective experience.

Officials from PPRO said they’re happy to be able to offer TWINT as part of their portfolio. Payment service providers and merchants globally can now access this Swiss payment method in a market where mobile-first ecommerce is seeing impressive growth. Their partnership will unlock the full power of the USD 14 billion Swiss ecommerce market for their customers, and open up the rest of Europe for Swiss consumers.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from TWINT that their goal is to make their users’ lives easier on a daily basis. Their collaboration with PPRO as a connecting platform will enable many international merchants from a diverse range of industries to offer Swiss customers their favourite mobile payment method at checkout. This means that even more consumers and merchants benefit from easy, fast, and secure payments via TWINT.





Previous news from PPRO

In April 2023, PPRO has partnered with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) to provide global partners with access to India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for cross-border transactions. This collaboration aims to simplify and enhance efficiency for international payment service providers and merchants seeking to sell into India at scale.

The direct connection to UPI through PPRO's digital payments infrastructure allows merchants to reach India's extensive online consumer base securely, without the need for a legal entity in India or settlement to an India-based bank. This facilitates cross-border purchases in Indian Rupees for consumers, leveraging their preferred payment methods.

UPI, launched in 2016, is a popular instant payment system in India, processing a significant portion of domestic payments with over 325 million active users and 8.7 billion transactions in March 2023 alone.

