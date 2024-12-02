The addition coincides with the first day of the official launch and expands the platform's existing support for Brazil’s popular Pix payment system.

Developed by the Central Bank, Pix Automático introduces a recurring payments function to Pix, allowing users to authorise ongoing transactions such as subscriptions, utility bills, and memberships through a one-time consent. This functionality removes the need for repeated approvals, streamlining payment processes for both consumers and merchants.

The update is expected to have a wide-reaching impact in Brazil, where more than 60 million people do not own credit cards. By enabling access to recurring services through a bank transfer-based system, the feature may contribute to greater financial inclusion.

Support for subscriptions and faster integration

According to PPRO officials, the company has made sandbox access and technical documentation for Pix Automático available to merchants and payment service providers. This enables them to integrate the tool with minimal development time. The new functionality also leverages PPRO’s existing infrastructure for local payments in Brazil, allowing partners to extend recurring payment capabilities to over 174 million Pix users.

PPRO representatives noted that recurring payments are likely to play a larger role in Brazil's evolving digital economy. By reducing transaction friction and potential declines in subscription renewals, the new service could help merchants maintain higher customer retention levels.

This development follows PPRO's earlier launch of a local subscriptions solution, marking a continued focus on recurring payments in high-growth markets. Officials at PPRO indicated that supporting Pix Automático aligns with ongoing efforts to simplify cross-border access to local payment preferences.

Pix, launched in 2020, has become the dominant instant payment method in Brazil. It enables real-time transfers across financial institutions, available 24/7. According to the official press release, the system is now used by approximately 174 million people and supports over 836 million registered Pix Keys. Over time, it has become a primary payment method for roughly 33 million Brazilians.