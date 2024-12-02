PPRO Group, YapStone to bring APMs to global marketplaces

The move will expand YapStone’s global ecommerce reach across the travel, vacation rental and new online marketplaces and software partnerships.

YapStone’s customers will now be able to access APMs from around the world, including iDEALand SOFORT, allowing its merchants’ customers to transact through their preferred payment options. As part of this partnership, PPRO provides APMs for cross-border ecommerce and YapStone facilitates the processing, collection and settlement for the merchants.

According to eMarketer, global ecommerce increased by 25% in 2017 to more than USD 2.3 trillion. An uptick in global online spending has brought increased interest in APMs. PPRO’s research uncovers the fact that APMs are the preferred option of making online purchases in many countries. In various markets across the globe, 50% of online transactions involve APMs.

For more information about PPRO Group, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.