PPRO Group partners with Banking Circle

Through this partnership, PPRO Group’s customer base of payment service providers (PSPs) and merchant acquirers will be able to offer cross-border online merchants with real-time payment settlement via Banking Circle. This helps PPRO Group to not only simplify internal settlement processes, but to also receive and make payments faster, due to access through Banking Circle’s accounts in multiple currencies and various local clearing methods in just one solution.

Banking Circle provides financial services infrastructure, helping banks and fintechs to provide their customers with banking and payment solutions, without having to make significant in-house systems investments.

Covering the entire value chain, from acquiring through to processing, local collection and reconciliation, PPRO Group offers all acquiring services for more than 140 international APMs across 175 countries. Under one contract, through one single integration and one platform; PPRO processes, collects, reconciles, consolidates and pays out all payments for PSPs’ and acquirers’ merchants while working strictly indirectly with its partners.

