PPRO Group lands USD 50 mln in investment round led by PayPal

Furthermore, HPE Growth Capital is set to be a return investor. PPRO enables businesses to accept more than 140 alternative payments globally, partnering with payment service providers and financial institutions. Through this investment, PPRO plans to accelerate the expansion of its payments and its alternative payments acquiring business.

According to PPRO officials, adding support from PayPal and Citi Ventures alongside their existing investors will make it possible to bring the benefits of alternative payment method acceptance to even more businesses around the world.

PayPal has announced that they are pleased to support PPRO. PayPal has recently signed a commercial agreement with PPRO to provide a wide range of payment options for their merchants, so consumers can shop across borders through PayPal Checkout with Smart Payment Buttons and Braintree.

