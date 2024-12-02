PPRO Group, Credorax to increase access to alternative payment methods

Due to this agreement, PPRO’s APMs will be extended to Credorax’s merchants and payment service providers (PSPs).

According to PPRO research, an equal percentage of Europeans make payments with e-wallets or bank transfers (21%) compared to credit cards (42%). The research also reveals that more than 50% of existing online transactions are made using APMs – sometimes even foreign to Western and global companies.

Credorax’s single integration acquiring platform offers a unified experience for merchants that includes reporting and reconciliation. The partnership will provide this service across PPRO’s wide infrastructure, allowing a greater number of merchants to have access and provide solutions for their customers spanning alternative and card payments.

For more information about PPRO Group, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.