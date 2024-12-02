PPRO Group becomes a non-bank iDEAL acquirer

Prior to this announcement, iDEAL had 6 banks holding acquirer licenses – all using the same processing platform – and the PPRO Group was a certified iDEAL collecting payment service provider (CPSP) connected to one of them. Now the PPRO Group is an iDEAL Acquiring Licensee itself and by using its own processing platform offers an alternative not only to PSPs and CPSPs, but also other acquirers wanting to offer redundancy.

Payment Service Providers (PSPs) can connect either to the PPRO Group’s standard iDEAL interface, or the PPRO Group’s own API which gives access not only to iDEAL, but to more than 100 alternative payment methods around the world. It also allows PSPs to receive incoming payments directly, or to collect via the PPRO Group, meaning they do not need to open additional bank accounts and can also profit from additional value-added services such as the automatic handling of refunds.

