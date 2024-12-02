PPRO expands in Asia with integration into local payment method GrabPay

Open Banking Report 2019

The move is in line with PPRO’s business strategy to expand its offering across the APAC region and accelerate global coverage, according to the official press release. PPRO will roll out GrabPay in two stages. The first will support GrabPay’s one-time payments solution for the Singapore market and the company’s recently launched check-out service, which allows online merchants to integrate GrabPay into ecommerce payment platforms.

In the second phase, PPRO will support GrabPay’s tokenised payment option. Grab is present in 8 countries throughout Southeast Asia including Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia.



