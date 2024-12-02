PPRO becomes first international partner of BLIK

Polish consumers are now able to shop and pay at more places online direct from their mobile phone via BLIK, thanks to the partnership between PPRO, the global payments platform, and the Polish Payment Standard (PPS), operator of BLIK. International retailers wanting to close sales with Polish customers can also receive payment via BLIK.

This opens up acceptance for this popular local payment method across PPRO’s international acquirer and payment service provider network.

The partnership comes at a time when commerce is becoming increasingly cross-border. Customers are looking outside their home markets for a wider selection of goods and lower prices. 20% of B2C ecommerce will be cross-border by 2022, estimates research company Forrester. Yet while ecommerce is becoming more global, payment is becoming more local.

BLIK transactions are made bank account to bank account via a mobile front-end. Twelve participating banks and financial institutions have integrated BLIK into their mobile banking apps, which covers more than 90% of Polish bank customers. The strength of the proposition and support for this payment method locally means that BLIK transactions have almost trebled year-on-year.