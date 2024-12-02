PPRO becomes acquirer for Belgian electronic payment scheme Bancontact

The new partnership allows PPRO to offer merchant aggregators worldwide the possibility to accept payments from a potential 15 million Bancontact card users, across online and mobile platforms. The company believes that this will boost cross-border sales out of Belgium.

PPRO Group’s Bancontact will cover acquiring, processing and funds collection. Customers will benefit from faster boarding, faster transactions and money collection, faster refunds and improved conversion rates.

PPRO Group will now be able to take full end-to-end management over Bancontact payments, minimising the cost per transaction and offering better support and higher security.

