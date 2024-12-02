PPRO and HighRadius partner to expand B2B payment options for global clients

Through this partnership, the companies aim to offer merchant clients more options to accept payments from their buyers. The integrated offering from HighRadius and PPRO allows for the discovery and support of local payments in key markets.

By combining the HighRadius Integrated Receivables platform with PPRO’s wide array of local payment methods (LPMs), clients receive a seamless experience that matches the growing diversity in payment preferences globally.

The integrated solution is aimed at simplifying B2B payments, while also making the process more accurate. Launched throughout the European region, this partnership will broaden the number of payment options available to HighRadius clients, giving businesses access to various LPMs, including Entercash (AT, DE, FI, SE), Giropay, iDEAL, P24, Sofort, Trustly, SEPA, and Bancontact. These non-traditional local payment methods help facilitate the changing, global payment environment.

